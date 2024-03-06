Katie Price feels she's always been "very underestimated".

The 45-year-old former glamour model has attracted attention because of her turbulent love life and various cosmetic surgeries - but Katie believes she's been misunderstood by the public.

During an appearance on the 'Comfort Eating with Grace Dent' podcast, Katie explained: "You never hear about the stuff I do for charity, you never hear that I compete on my horses, you never hear about me walking all the dogs, you never hear what I do with all the family."

The TV star admitted that, contrary to public perception, she's "actually quite boring".

She said: "There's such a different side and I'm actually quite boring - I'm such a homely person. I love being at home."

Katie acknowledges that she's lived a "colourful life". But the reality star insists that she's also proven to be a "survivor".

Katie explained: "I think people think I'm proper damaged goods. But I would say I'm a survivor.

"I've had a colourful life, but the sad thing is a lot of people these days, they know Katie Price, but they don't know my Jordan days.

"And I don't think a lot of people realise I've done a hell of a lot in my life, seen a lot, good things, worked a lot, but I'm still humble and down to earth."

Meanwhile, Katie recently confirmed that she's dating JJ Slater.

The outspoken star took to Instagram to share a loved-up selfie of herself and JJ, who is best known for starring on 'Married At First Sight UK', the hit reality series.

Katie - who split from Carl Woods in 2023 - captioned the photo: "They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me (sic)"