Dakota Johnson feels "lucky" that she was allowed to discover her own sexuality.

The 34-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - has revealed that she feels fortunate to have grown up in such an open-minded household.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star told Bustle: "I was lucky that I grew up with a mom who was very open - at times maybe too open - about sexuality, but it was always like, whatever you’re into and when you want to have sex, you just let me know and we’ll get birth control.

"It was really healthy, and it made me feel like I was allowed to discover my sexuality on my own, which I think is such a gift.

"We’ve progressed so much in some societies, for people to be allowed to say that they feel neither here nor there in terms of gender. That’s an incredible thing. It’s such a leap forward."

By contrast, Dakota acknowledged that other parts of the world aren't so forward-thinking.

The movie star - who lives in Malibu, California - added: "Then there’s Alabama, and Texas, and the rest of the world that is in complete disarray."

Meanwhile, Dakota has always been open and honest about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

And the Hollywood star explained that she's become "less and less ashamed of it" over recent years.

Dakota - who has been in a relationship with music star Chris Martin since 2017 - said: "I’ve explored everything, which is such a gift. I’ve started to be less and less ashamed of it. There’s such a weird stigma on depression and mental health. It’s hard."