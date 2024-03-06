Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their 'Big Bang Theory' roles for the 'Young Sheldon' finale.

It was announced last month that the sitcom spin-off was to end on 16 May after seven seasons and now it has been confirmed that the two stars will be back as the adult Sheldon Cooper - who is played by Iain Armitage in the prequel - and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler.

Details about their appearance is being kept under wraps but it is likely to be a flash-forward and will mark the first time Jim and Mayim have appeared on screen together since the 'Big Bang Theory' came to an end in 2019.

Jim, who is a 'Young Sheldon' executive producer, provides the show's voiceover as grown-up Sheldon, and Maiym has also appeared in voiceover in the past.

The show followed Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old prodigy with his family in Texas as he navigated high school and the wider world.

CBS Entertainment's Amy Reisenbach recently hailed the comedy as proof "lightning can strike twice" after it looked to recapture the huge success of 'The Big Bang Theory'.

She added: “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice.

"It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.

"We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons.

"We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”