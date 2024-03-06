William, Prince of Wales is "focusing on work not social media" following a swell of online speculation about his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

A representative for Prince William has issued a new statement insisting the royals are not paying any attention to Internet gossip as Catherine remains out of the spotlight following abdominal surgery on January 16.

The spokesperson told PEOPLE: "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

The princess spent two weeks in hospital following her operation for an undisclosed condition and is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter.

However, online chatter about her absence has increased in recent weeks after William pulled out of plans to attend a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece - who died in January 2023 - for undisclosed "personal reasons" - prompting Kensington Palace to issue a follow-up statement to insist nothing has changed and Catherine is still "doing well".

A royal spokesperson told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands." They also reiterated that Catherine is "doing well".

It was recently claimed Catherine has been spending time with her family - husband William, and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five - at their country estate in Norfolk since she came home from hospital, and another insider suggested she's been making good progress.

The source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden: "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

The princess' operation was previously described as "successful", and the Palace confirmed she's unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace said in a statement on January 17: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."