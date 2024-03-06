Charlie Sheen started 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsals - but dropped out after just one day.

The former 'Two and a Half Men' actor met with professional dancer Cheryl Burke to learn "a few steps" for the show but while she had a "lot of fun" with the troubled star, he ultimately decided taking part in the ABC competition series wasn't for him.

Speaking to Charlie's ex-wife Denise Richards on her 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans' podcast, Cheryl said: "Fun fact: I danced with Charlie for one day. Maybe you don't know but he was going to do the show."

She told how she received a call from production telling her they had a huge star lined up for the show but his team had asked for Cheryl to train him.

The 39-year-old dancer continued: "I was like, 'Are you sure? Because if you're trying to convince somebody to do the show, I might not be the right person.' Because I hate lying, and I just don't want to lie about how the process is. It's beautiful, but it's freaking a lot of work. I'm not even going to deny that. And there's a lot of press and a lot of interviews, and all of this stuff."

Despite her warning, Cheryl went on to meet with the 58-year-old actor but he didn't seem at ease about the publicity campaign that went alongside the show.

She said: "I taught him a few steps. I'm sober now for almost six years, and I have a lot of compassion for him. He seemed so cool, and he was a lot of fun. But then he started asking me questions.

"He asked me, 'How many interviews do we have to do? Do we have to go and do press?' And I told him, 'Yeah, we do. We're going to GMA. Like we're going to Good Morning America.'"

The 'Young Guns' star instantly felt his dancing "sucked" but Cheryl still thinks he would be a "great" contestant.

Admitting she wasn't sure why Charlie ultimately didn't sign up, she said: "I don't know what it was.

"He judged himself right away. He was like, 'I suck at this,' and I was like, 'No, no, no this is just the first few steps.'

"I taught him a waltz or something. We talked more than we danced to be honest. He would be a great candidate."

Denise - who competed on the eighth season of the show - admitted she didn't expect her former spouse would have been too keen on so much physical activity.

She said: "He doesn't like to work out. There's a lot of physical activity with dancing. ... He also wouldn't want to do interviews. It would be a great challenge for him and something that he should do, but he doesn't like to sweat."