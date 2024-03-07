Demi Lovato claimed anti-wrinkle injections make her confident.

The 31-year-old singer is the new spokesperson for Xeomin and she's explained the regular jabs - which are used to improve the look of frown lines - make her feel good about her appearance without dramatically changing the way she looks.

She told People magazine: "I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best.

"I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself.

"There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear make-up at all, and this gives me the confidence for both."

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker thinks it is important to be "transparent" about having the injections.

She said: "I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.

"It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin."

Demi is planning her wedding to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes and she's taking steps now to make sure she's looking her best on the big day.

She said: "I use Renée Rouleau skin-care products and Xeomin.

"I’ve also been growing my hair out. I don’t know what it will look like for the wedding, but hopefully it’s longer and still the same color."

The former 'X Factor' judge is "very diligent" about looking after her skin and would never go to sleep without taking her make-up off first.

She said: "I never sleep in my make-up. It doesn't matter how late the night goes, it doesn't matter if I'm up until the morning, I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I'm very diligent about it."