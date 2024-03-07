Lindsay Lohan will share her "wisdom" with her son when he's older after she learned life lessons throughout her troubled past.

The 'Freaky Friday' star, 37, has seven-month-old Luai with businessman husband Bader Shammas, and she has vowed to impart the knowledge she gained in the hardest years of her life with her loved ones.

She told the New York Post's Page Six column at the premiere of her new movie 'Irish Wish', where she was joined by her 27-year-old brother Dakota, that: “I’m really grateful because I’ve gained so much wisdom from the things that I’ve gone through.

“I can’t wait to share that with the people I love … every day, and my son when he gets older.”

The former child star was first arrested back in 2007 for Driving Under The Influence (DUI) and possession of cocaine. She has been arrested on several other counts of DUI, reckless driving and shoplifting, and been convicted in three cases.

Lindsay served time in jail, including two weeks of a 90-day sentence in 2010 for violating her probation. She was released early due to overcrowding.

The 'Parent Trap' star has also been sentenced to rehab on numerous occasions for failing drugs tests, skipping court-ordered counselling sessions or failing to perform her community service.

The 'Mean Girls' star has also previously fallen on hard times financially, once owing $100,710.55 back in taxes for earnings during the years of 2010, 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Lindsay has said that her experience of motherhood has changed her career.

She told E! News: "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Despite this, Lindsay is still adjusting to her new reality.

She added: "It's a learning process - I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."