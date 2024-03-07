Fifth Harmony haven't ruled out a reunion amid reports they are in talks to make a comeback.

Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui continued until 2018 after Camila Cabello quit in 2016 to launch a solo career, but it was recently claimed they held talks about a possible reunion.

Addressing the rumours as their song 'All In My Head (Flex)' charted again, thanks to TikTok, the girls suggested they would be open to reuniting at some point, although Lauren is focused on her solo career for now.

Ally told 'Entertainment Tonight' at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony on Wednesday (06.03.24): "We'll see. We'll really see what happens. We're just here."

Dinah said: "We're just here to have fun, celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on."

And when Lauren was asked about performing together again, she replied: "I'm really focused on my music right now. I'm about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well... I think that that's kind of where my energy's at for sure."

Before she added: "But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I'm always with it, you know."

Dinah went on to admit that the girl group often felt they were "overlooked" but admitted she's "glad" people are "valuing our music again" after their resurgence.

She said: "I'm just glad that people are valuing our music again.

"Towards the end, I feel like people overlooked our records, or overlooked us... Just the fact that people are valuing Fifth Harmony again says a lot! We're like, 'Yes, our music was great. I'm glad you love it now.' I'm happy for the fans, too."

Last week, it was claimed Camila held conversations with her former bandmates about a possible reunion, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

An insider has suggested they could soon reunite to record a new song for their fans.

Despite this, the band members won't allow their potential reunion to interfere with their solo projects.

Camila is currently preparing to release her fourth studio album, while Normani is poised to release 'Dopamine' - her long-awaited debut album - later this year.

Fifth Harmony - who formed on 'The X Factor' - announced their hiatus via a statement posted on social media in 2018, in which they explained that they "realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours."