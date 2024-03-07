Scheana Shay felt "sad" after being overlooked for 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 38-year-old TV star was desperate to appear on the long-running show in 2023 - but she was ultimately overlooked in favour of Ariana Madix, her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star.

In a short clip from next week's episode, Scheana says: "This year, I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case I did get it.

"It was kind of a punch to the gut, for sure."

Ariana, 38, was offered the opportunity to appear on 'Dancing with the Stars' last year.

And although Scheana was pleased for her co-star, she also felt "sad" for herself.

She shared: "I am so happy for her. But I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time."

Scheana subsequently made a joke about Ariana's recent success, which includes her debut appearance on Broadway.

The reality star quipped: "She has come such a long way from being my back-up dancer."

Meanwhile, Scheana recently revealed that she still feels a "resentment" towards Tom Sandoval.

The TV star admitted that she feels angry towards Tom, 40, because of his months-long affair with Rachel Leviss and his subsequent behaviour.

She said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "This is the longest I've ever gone in 15 years of friendship with Sandoval and not speaking to him or seeing him.

"I'm still holding on to anger and resentment and hatred inside of me so I'm not ready to meditate and breathe together like no, no, no."

On the other hand, Tom remains determined to rebuild his relationship with Scheana, insisting that he's not a "heartless villain".

He said: "I'm hoping that Scheana is reminded I'm not this ruthless, heartless villain, that I'm a friend. I miss her."