Camila Cabello has admitted her reunion with Shawn Mendes didn't "feel right".

The 27-year-old pop star has admitted she is "a fan" of getting back with an ex-partner, after she and Shawn briefly rekindled their romance in 2023 after their relationship ended two years earlier.

Reflecting on why it didn't work a second time round, she told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right.

"“And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that.

"It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’ ”

The 'Havana' hitmaker had some kind words for her former flame, describing him as "such a good person".

She added: “I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”

Camila admitted she can be "kind of impulsive" when it comes to the idea of getting back with an ex, comparing it to Ryan Gosling in 2004 drama 'The Notebook'.

She explained: "If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that.

"Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in 'The Notebook' building a house for this person.

"I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

Alluding to her decision to reunite with Shawn last spring, she admitted doing so was a "great" decision at the time.

She added: “I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.”