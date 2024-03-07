Axl Rose wants a former Penthouse pin-up to be sanctioned over her accusation he sexually assaulted her.

The Guns N' Roses frontman was the subject of a lawsuit- which was filed in November, just one day before the expiration of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which gave adults a year to sue their alleged abusers, regardless of when incidents occurred - from model-and-actress Sheila Kennedy, who alleged he "targeted" her by using his fame and celebrity status to "manipulate, control and violently sexually assault" her at a New York hotel in 1989, but not only has he insisted their encounter was "consensual" and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out, he wants her punished as a result.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Axl noted the former Pet of the Year “has herself repeatedly acknowledged” that he “never sexually assaulted her” and cited her previous recounting of their encounter.

His lawyer wrote: “In her 2016 self-authored memoir, 'No One’s Pet', Kennedy described the alleged incident in the Complaint as consensual sex, and specifically noted, 'I was okay with this. I had wanted to be with him since the minute I’d first laid eyes on him, and now I was getting him.'

“In an interview for the 2021 documentary 'Look Away', Kennedy described the alleged sexual encounter this way: '[i]t was consented'; Rose was 'not trying to hurt me'; and Rose acted 'gently.' Kennedy reiterated, 'It was okay. He was fine. ... I did not consider it rape. It was consensual.' "

The 62-year-old rocker claimed the model has tried to "rewrite history" with her lawsuit and accused her of changing her story because of the Adult Survivors Act.

His lawyer argued: “Prior to the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (the “ASA”), there was no financial motivation for Kennedy to do more than embellish the details of her alleged interaction with Rose.

"The ASA appears to have changed Kennedy’s calculus.

“Despite having made clear and definitive statements, both before and after the height of the “Me Too” movement, that her alleged sexual encounter with Rose was consensual, her position has now shifted.

"The belief that the statute of limitations had re-opened and that she could profit from claiming—for the first time, nearly 35 years later—that the incident had not in fact been consensual, was apparently too great an opportunity to pass up, and so she filed this false Complaint a mere two days before its expiration.”

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmaker wants the lawsuit to be dismissed and for the court to impose sanctions on Sheila and her lawyers for “engaging in frivolous conduct, making materially false statements, engaging in conduct undertaken primarily to harass and maliciously injure Defendant, and failing to conduct reasonable inquiry and diligence.”

The accuser previously claimed in court documents she was "not previously aware" of who Axl was when she met him a nightclub before leaving for his hotel suite with him and his entourage. She alleged the rocker pushed" her against a wall and "kissed her", but she didn't mind as she was open to sleeping with him.

However,she became "uncomfortable" when Axl encouraged group sex and she watched him have sex with another model.

She stated she left the singer's room and later heard him throwing glass and screaming at the other woman before entering the room she was in and allegedly “grabbed her by the hair and dragged her” back to his bedroom in a “very painful” manner that left her with bloody knees.

Sheila claimed Axl then threw her to the floor twice and tied her hands behind her back before sexually assaulting her.

The lawsuit alleged Sheila had been left with “lifelong emotional, physical, psychological and financial impacts” and hearing the singer's name or his music has given her symptoms similar to PTSD.