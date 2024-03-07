The axed Apple Car was called the Bread Loaf by some staff working on it.

A 2020 prototype of the shelved self-driving EV, which would have boasted either a controller or iPhone app “for driving at low speed as a backup", was a similar shape to a loaf of bread as it was inspired by the hippy Volkswagen Microbus.

A description published over at Bloomberg dubbed it “a white minivan with rounded sides, an all-glass roof, sliding doors, and whitewall tires [that] was designed to comfortably seat four people and inspired by the classic flower-power Volkswagen microbus.”

It would have also boasted “a giant TV screen, a powerful audio system, and windows that adjusted their own tint.”

Inside there would be “club seating like a private plane, and passengers would be able to turn some of the seats into recliners and footrests.”

However, the expensive car was scrapped last month.

Codenamed Titan and T172, the EV was first announced back in 2014.

Apple’s original goal for Project Titan was to create an autonomous car that does not have a steering wheel.

It was reported that employees that were working on Titan have shifted focus to generative AI.