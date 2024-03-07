Pamela Anderson's sons tried to talk her out of going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week.

The 56-year-old supermodel - who has Brandon, 27, and 26-year-old Dylan with ex-husband Tommy Lee - famously ditched her glam team for an appearance at the annual event towards the end of last year in an attempt to "challenge" ideals but revealed that those around her were not so keen on the idea.

She told CRNotebook: "It never ends. You keep on feeling the feelings and letting them go. It just keeps unraveling. When I was at Paris Fashion Week, people asked me about that a lot. And I think, well, I was doing it for me. Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I’m fine the way I am.

"And I just didn’t want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty. But my agents and even my kids were like,'Mom, you can’t, you need the glam team!'"

But the former 'Baywatch' star explained that it was the attitude of those around her that made her determined to make a red carpet appearance with a completely natural look and found that the whole move was "freeing" in the end.

"I said, no, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I’m going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no-makeup. And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'

"I was doing it for the girls. I just think, the social media world and the fantasy, especially in fashion and film, those places are escapism, but this everyday stuff… I felt like It’s okay to just be. "