Camila Cabello didn't feel "aligned" with her Fifth Harmony bandmates when she quit the group.

The 27-year-old singer starred alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui in the chart-topping girl group - but Camila ultimately decided to quit the band in December 2016 to launch her solo career.

During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Camila shared: "I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned'.

"I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at, like, 7am and going to my garage band and, like, writing songs, cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing."

Despite this, Camila still has fond memories of her time in the group.

She said: "I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times. And I grew a lot in that group."

Fifth Harmony have actually been tipped to reunite in recent weeks.

Ally has even hinted that she's open-minded about a possible comeback.

The 30-year-old singer recently told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We'll see. We'll really see what happens."

Fifth Harmony have been on a hiatus since 2018 and the band members have subsequently pursued their own solo projects.

Lauren admitted that she still has 'love" for her bandmates - but she's currently focused on her solo work.

She said: "I'm really focused on my music right now. I'm about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well ... I think that that's kind of where my energy's at, for sure.

"But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I'm always with it, you know."