Pamela Anderson wants to "challenge beauty" with her makeup-free look.

The 56-year-old actress has recently adopted a makeup-free approach, with Pamela explaining that she wants to "flip the script" on the beauty industry.

The former 'Baywatch' star told CR Fashion Book: "When I was at Paris Fashion Week, people asked me about that a lot. And I think, well, I was doing it for me.

"Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I’m fine the way I am. And I just didn’t want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty."

Pamela's agents and her kids were initially hesitant about her makeup-free appearance.

But the actress has actually doubled down on the idea in recent months.

Pamela - who has Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 26, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - shared: "My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can’t, you need the glam team!' And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I’m going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no-makeup.' And I just felt free.

"No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"

Pamela has also adopted her makeup-free look "for the girls".

She added: "I just think, the social media world and the fantasy, especially in fashion and film, those places are escapism, but this everyday stuff … I felt like It’s okay to just be. And more interesting."

Pamela wasn't trying to make a "big statement" with her eye-catching appearance - but she's pleased that it's "resonated" with so many women.

She said: "I found that it resonated even though it wasn’t my real intention to make a big statement. And I’m glad that it had a positive message. It’s not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."