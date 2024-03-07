Catherine, Princess of Wales’ uncle claims she “doesn’t want to talk about” her health battle.

The 42-year-old royal has not been seen in public since she was hospitalised in January and underwent abdominal surgery, and her relative Gary Goldsmith, 58, has now cryptically spoken about her condition while he competes on ITV’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

When his fellow castmate Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, asked the businessman “Where’s Kate?” on the show he stammered” “So, because she doesn’t want to talk about it… the last thing I’m going to do is… .”

Ekin then asked: “We can’t talk about it?”

Gary cited a “code of etiquette” and Catherine’s mum Carole’s brother then added: “If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Ekin appeared concerned as she replied: “I hope she’s OK,” with Gary then saying Carole, 69, had told him Catherine is “getting the best care in the world” while recovering from her operation.

Ekin added: “I hope she’s OK,” with Gary saying: “She’ll be back. Of course she will.”

Kensington Palace announced on 17 January mum-of-three Catherine had undergone a “successful” surgery and would not “return to public duties until after Easter”, which falls on March 31 this year.

While the palace described the operation as “planned,” sources told Page Six that even the princess’s closest aides had no idea about it.

Catherine has since been photographed only once, sparking unfounded conspiracy theories to spring up about her condition on social media.

But a representative for the royal has said Catherine is “doing well” and reiterated the palace will only provide “significant updates” on her health out of respect for her privacy.

Catherine’s husband Prince William, 41, also spoke out in the wake of the conspiracy theories, with his spokesman telling People: “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”