Whoopi Goldberg has slammed critics for branding Anne Hathaway’s character “disgusting” for dating a younger man in her upcoming film ‘The Idea of You’.

‘The Color Purple’ actress, 68, hit out after a trailer for the film revealed Anne is playing a 41-year-old mom who dates a 29-year-old pop star (played by Nicholas Galitzine) in the movie.

Whoopi blasted on ‘The View’ about a backlash to the plot from trolls: “Apparently, the Internet is divided on it.

“Some call the age gap disgusting, while others say they’re here for it.”

Whoopi stressed the plot of the ‘The Idea of You’ is “not new” and listed a string of celebrities who have younger partners in real life.

She added: “What is the problem?! If you don’t wanna see the movie, don’t see the movie! Stop (moaning) about it!”

Whoopi’s co-hosts agreed with her, with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines pointing out they are married to younger men.

Joy, 81, who has been married Steve Janowitz, 79, since 2011, joked: “I always have a younger guy.

“My husband is 7 years younger than me. He drives at night, he does the heavy lifting, he’s sharp as a tack!”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, slammed trolls who called actress Anne a “cougar”, adding: “I just refuse to accept that Anne Hathaway is capable of being a cougar, so I reject that outright, but it’s also just such a double standard.

“There are so many men who have dated women 20, 30 years younger, and no one bats an eye.”

Anne’s upcoming film is based on the bestselling book by Robinne Lee and sees her character Solène meet her future younger lover at Coachella before their relationship quickly heats up.

Solène is seen in the trailer asking him what “people will say” about it, to which he responds: “I don’t care what they say.”