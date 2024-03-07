Bradley Cooper is reportedly planning a quiet night in with his mum after this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The ‘A Star is born’ actor, 49, is nominated for ‘Maestro’ at this Sunday’s (10.04.24) Academy Awards, and sources say he is not expected to attend Vanity Fair’s iconic post-show bash, and will instead be having a quiet celebration with his mother and best friend.

It’s also been reported by Page Six it is “not yet known” whether Bradley’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 28, will be joining them, with the couple having kept a fairly low profile since they started dating in October.

But one source told Page Six about their romance: “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.”

Another source close to Bradley told Page Six he is also preparing to take his mum Gloria Campano, on the red carpet of the Oscars.

Gigi has met Gloria as she joined her and Bradley at the Golden Globes in January for dinner at trendy eatery Giorgio Baldi in LA.

Bradley’s six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, has a cameo playing conductor Leonard Bernstein’s daughter in ‘Maestro’, made her public debut at the film’s LA premiere in December, but it is understood she won’t be attending the Oscars.

Bradley is still close to his ex, Russian model Irina, 38, and after the LA premiere of ‘Maestro’ she backed the actor by posting the message online:

“Congrats @maestrofilm…So proud Daddy and Lea.”

Gigi also has a daughter, Khai, three, with her ex, Zayn Malik, 31.

Bradley has been nominated for an Oscar 12 times, but never won, and is this year up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein, while his co-star Carey Mulligan, 38, is nominated for best actress for playing the musician’s wife Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

‘Maestro’ has a total of seven nominations.