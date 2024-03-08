Kylie Minogue wants women to know they don’t have to constantly overstretch themselves to try and be the “best’.

The 55-year-old ‘I Should be so Lucky’ singer – who was handed the Global Icon award at this year’s Brit Awards in London and the icon gong at this week’s Billboard Women in Music Awards – has spent years at the top of the charts, and says she has now reflected on her life and doesn’t want females to overstretch themselves in pursuit of perfection.

She told People on the red carpet at the Billboard awards about the biggest piece of advice she has for women: “There’s one of you.”

Kylie added: “I’ve yet to put that in a song, but I would love to. In every yesterday and every tomorrow, there’s just you.

“We spend so much time trying to better ourselves or judge ourselves or whatever.

“I kind of want to say be the best you, but also you don't have to be the best all the time, just be you.

“Do you at all different stages of your life.”

After being named an icon at the Billboard ceremony, Kyie said on X: “So honoured to bring this beautiful memory (and crystal dream) home. (Pink heart emoji.) Tonight (and the last few days for that matter) have been just BEYOND! My love and thanks to all!!!!! (Three kissing emojis.)”

Kylie recently released her ‘Padam Padam’ hit and her 16th studio album ‘Tension’ was her highest-charting album on the US Billboard 200 chart in over a decade.

She added to People about her recent successes: “I’m just enjoying the ride. A portion of the single’s success was thanks to TikTok, where it became one of the app’s signature viral sounds.

“None of us could even consider that, so it was such a nice surprise.”