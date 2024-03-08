Goldie Hawn’s late dad’s last words to her were to ask her when she was going to become a director.

The ‘Overboard’ actress, 78, hailed her musician father Edward Rutledge Hawn as a huge “advocate” of her work before his death in 1982 aged 73.

She told the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast she had always been a “daddy’s girl” growing up, adding: “He’s always my daddy.”

Goldie went on about her father-daughter bond: “That’s the first love we have in our life. I was madly, when I was little, in love with my father.

“Now, the other side of it is is that Daddy and I were best friends.

“He was a musician. The last thing he said to me before he died, he said, ‘When are you going to direct, Goldie?’

“He was an advocate.”

Goldie went on to direct the 1997 TV movie ‘Hope’.

She said about the job: “I was around 35, 36, and he called me and said, ‘I want you to remember this: What you have done in your 36 years is what most people get in a lifetime.’

“He said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ And that meant the world to me.

“There’s a lot of awards you get, and they’re wonderful, but these are memories. These are things that shape you.”

Mum-of-three Goldie, who has been with her partner Kurt Russell, 72, since 1983, told Variety last year about the importance of family and how she teaches the next generations by example: “You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic.

“And I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: ‘Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything.’

“The rest of it is up to them. Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is.”