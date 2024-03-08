Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has become a father for the third time.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and his wife Lauren welcomed daughter Luna Lucia - a sibling for Romeo, two, and Mia, 14 months - into the world on Wednesday (06.03.24) and they already know parenting "three under three" will be a challenge.

The Jersey Shore star, 41, and wife Lauren, 38, have welcomed their third baby together, daughter Luna Lucia Sorrentino, on Wednesday, March 6, sharing photos of their newborn daughter on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a series of photos with their new arrival, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post: ""Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️ We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family.

"Luna Lucia Sorrentino [moon emoji] born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way [baby bottle emoji].(sic)"

Mike's 'Jersey Shore' co-stars were among the first to send their best wishes to the couple.

Along with heart eye and champagne emojis, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley simply commented :"Congratulations."

Vinny Guadagnio wrote: "Anotha one !!!!!(sic)"

Pauly D exclaimed: "Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!! (sic)"

And Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi - who also has three children - commented: "Let’s go 3 club!!! So so happy for you both!!!!(sic)"

Mike and Lauren had announced they were expecting another baby in September.

The couple shared their news by sharing a series of autumnal family pictures posing with their sonogram and two young children in front of their pumpkin-decorated front door and confirmed the due date of March 2024.

The Instagram post was captioned: “Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024."

The couple were high school sweethearts and they married in 2018 before welcoming their first child in March 2021.

Mike and Lauren met at college after taking a maths class together and they dated from 2004 until 2007.

After splitting up, Mike went on to find fame on reality TV show ‘Jersey Shore’ and the pair didn’t reconnect until the series ended in 2012.

They met again at a kickboxing class and revived their former relationship. They dated for five years before walking down the aisle.