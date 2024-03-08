Kylie Jenner is unsure how to feel about speculation on her relationship.

The 26-year-old make-up mogul has been publicly dating 'Wonka' actor Timothee Chalamet, 28, since September 2023 but when asked how she felt about the rumours on social media that she had changed up her style for her boyfriend, insisted she didn't want to discuss things like that.

She told The New York Times newspaper: "I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

Meanwhile, 'The Kardashians' star is mother to Stormi, six, and two-year-old Aire with ex-partner Travis Scott and explained that it took her "a while" after having her children to feel like herself again, which can be tricky when she gets her pre-pregnancy figure back, only to realise that fashion trends have changed.

She added: "It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again. Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’"

Kylie shot to fame as a child in 2007 when she and her now-world-famous family landed the hit reality show 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' and insisted that even though wants her own children's exposure to be "under [her] control", her family probably had no idea how successful they would be to begin with.

She said: "To be fair, my family didn’t know how successful it would be. I think if they could have foresaw that, they would probably think twice about it — being on the show so young."

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner, 68, also insisted to the outlet that she had "no regrets" about putting her family in the spotlight.

She said: "I have no regrets. I believe that everything happens for a reason.[I've told her] ' I wish I would have been as present as you'."