Naomi Campbell's "boss" is her daughter.

The 53-year-old supermodel has a two-year-old daughter and an eight-month-old son - whose names she has never revealed publicly - and after launching her Naomi X BOSS travel capsule collection admitted that being in charge of people involves being "driven and determined" as she claimed that it is her eldest who is her own boss.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "You're just involved, in control, and knowing what you want and you're dedicated, you're driven and you're determined and I think there's nothing wrong with that.

"Yes, there's other names beginning with B but we won't use that name on television. We're going to say the new name is boss… boss is someone that just knows what they want.

"My daughter is my boss."

Naomi was then asked if there is anywhere she likes to travel with her children and while she admitted that there is no specific location she enjoys above all others, she loves taking her kids on the road because she can "live [her] life" all over again through their eyes.

She said: "I mean, there's no particular place… I love traveling with my kids... watching them how they experience everything is just living life all over again."

The catwalk legend recently explained that becoming a mother was the thing she wanted most in life and admitted that the reason why she keeps her children so shielded from the public eye is because she believes they have a "right to privacy" despite her own global fame.

During an appearance on the Italian TV show 'Che Tempo Che Fa', she said: "I think for me that was the thing I wanted the most, to become a mother.Babies have the right to their privacy and to grow up in a completely normal way, my job and my public figure should not interfere with their lives. I try my best."