Millie Bobby Brown accidentally sparked pregnancy rumours when she bought nappies for her pet lamb.

The 'Stranger Things' actress and her fiance Jake Bongovi live on a farm with nine of their own dogs and 23 foster pooches, four cats, two donkeys, two sheep, two cows, three goats and a pony, and she told how she raised one of the creatures "in [her] bed", looking after him until he was fully grown.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', she said: "Actually, I raised him in my bed. He was a few days old, and I bottle-fed him until he was full grown.

"He wore a nappy and then I had to buy nappies and people thought I was pregnant!"

The 20-year-old star shot to fame when 'Stranger Things' was released when she was just 12 years old and admitted it can be "cringe" looking back at her early scenes in 'Stranger Things'.

She said: "My whole childhood was documented, which was good and bad, because I got to watch how I grew on screen but also the cringe videos of me."

The 'Damsel' actress knew she'd found fame when Meryl Streep knew who she was.

She said: "I think I really had that moment when I knew something was happening in my life...

"When I tapped on Meryl's shoulder and I was like, 'Hi' and I was 11 and she turns around and she was like 'hi Millie'. Meryl Streep, she's everything. I grew up on 'Mamma Mia'."

Millie views her 'Stranger Things' co-stars as being like "a separate set of siblings" to her.

She said: "I got the job when I was 10 and to be able to grow up with kids that had gone through the exact same thing as you, at the same time…

"They know exactly what you're going through. It's like having a separate set of siblings. It's very rewarding and I was really grateful to have that."

