Kristen Stewart is "sick of seeing" unrealistic sex scenes in movies.

The 33-year-old actress is proud of the intimate moments she shares with co-star Katy O’Brian in their new movie 'Love Lies Bleeding' because she feels they are more "literal" and less "faux" and mechanical than what audiences are usually shown.

She told NBC News: “The run of the mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote, and it’s like actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘OK we’re supposed to make out and have sex now.’

"That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it.

“Really nailing the details and talking about the physical experience more so than even seeing it, like verbalising it, talking to each other, sharing space, like having it not be cut up into a ton of different shots, it felt like … a really beautiful thing to deliver an experience that was, like, literal instead of faux.”

Katy hopes the scenes will encourage audiences to be more open with their own partners.

She said in the joint interview: “If anyone takes anything from this movie, it’s to ask your partner what they like. You don’t see that in a movie.”

The pair had an intimacy coordinator to oversee the filming of the scenes, which they discussed in depth beforehand.

Katy said: “It was kind of like once you got there, and you just saw how silly the theatrics of it were, it took a lot of the pressure off, and obviously we worked with an intimacy coordinator and everything, and we talked about the scenes and comfort zones...

“I was excited, because I was like, ‘Ugh, finally, I get to do something real, that felt more real.' “My big thing was I just wanted to make sure Kristen was comfortable.”

However, the 35-year-old actress found it "hard to feel sexy" during filming because the set was hot and she had to wear multiple layers, including one which felt like she was "wearing a diaper".

Kristen quipped: "It was a cute diaper."