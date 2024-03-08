Pamela Anderson is determined to "push boundaries" in the beauty industry.

The 56-year-old actress has recently made headlines with her makeup-free appearance, and Pamela insists that she's happy to challenge norms at this stage of her life.

The former 'Baywatch' star told CR Fashion Book: "I see my niece, she holds her phone, takes a picture, and within the same second, she’s already edited it somehow.

"Does she even know what she really looks like? Does anybody know what they look like? And, yes, I know, it’s kind of a phase, it’s a time and space. This is where we are right now. And I think in the fashion world it’s interesting to not feed into it.

"I just watched 'A Streetcar Named Desire' and thought, 'I’m Blanche Dubois!' I rely on the kindness of strangers.

"But I think it’s an interesting time to push norms and push boundaries because it’s all just so heightened."

Pamela ultimately feels "very, very fortunate" that she doesn't have to follow fashion and beauty trends.

She explained: "You look at these people with all these Instagram followers and all these people that have so much power and a lot of it is superficiality. I’m very, very fortunate that I can [do my own thing] a little bit."

Pamela actually learned a lot from working with Dame Vivienne Westwood, the iconic designer who died in December 2022, aged 81.

Reflecting on their friendship, the actress shared: "We met while we were both petitioning for Leonard Peltier’s release, and she invited me to a show.

"I remember picking up her manifesto on the seat and it was a very Alice in Wonderland thing. It really resonated; I couldn’t stop thinking about it. When I met her backstage, I talked to her about this, and she just grabbed me. She goes, 'I don’t have to draw you a map. You get it.' She just embraced me."