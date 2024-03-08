X has a new blog post feature for Premium Plus subscribers called Articles.

Those wishing to post an entry, which can include embedded images and videos, must be a Verified Organisation or pay $16 monthly for Premium Plus, which costs $16 per month.

A blog post read: "Once published, Articles will appear on your profile in a new Articles tab and in your followers' timeline, just like regular X posts."

Articles will also be easily distinguishable thanks to a unique icon and layout, ensuring that your long-form content stands out.

Following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which he re-branded to X, in 2022, he started charging new users in some regions $1 a month to access the app’s basic features.

New users in New Zealand and the Philippines who do not pay the $1 monthly subscription will be only able to take “read only” actions, namely following other accounts, reading posts and watching videos.

Those that do pay the fee will be able to tweet, retweet and reply to posts.

Elon claimed he was finding these new ways to charge X's users in an effort to reduce the bots that plague the platform.

Dubbed the "Not A Bot" subscription method, the $8 X Premium subscription promises to reduce spam, and the manipulation of the platform through bot activity.