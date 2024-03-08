Apple has vowed to make it easier for iPhone users to switch to Android.

The tech giant has announced that by autumn/fall 2025, it will be easier to transfer data between the two devices.

This is all part of the changes Apple is making to adhere to the new Digital Markets Act to avoid Big Tech companies becoming a monopoly.

It said: “Apple plans to make further changes to its user data portability offering.

“Third parties offer migration solutions that help users transfer data between devices with different operating systems. To build on those options, Apple is developing a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone."

It's also working on a new way of importing browser data between different browsers.

The firm added: “Apple aims to make this solution available by fall 2025. Apple is also creating a browser switching solution for exporting and importing relevant browser data into another browser on the same device. Apple aims to make this solution available by late 2024/early 2025.”

At the moment, switching from an iPhone to an Android smartphone requires the owner to to download Google’s official transfer app, Switch to Android, whilst Samsung owners scan a QR code.