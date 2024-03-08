Joe Rogan has hit out against the cheating pandemic that has hit ‘Call of Duty’.

The 56-year-old UFC commentator revealed he was frustrated that his ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ experience had been hampered by players who buy cheats to gain unfair advantages over others.

During an episode of his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, the commentator told comedian Dan Soder: “They’re running around and the guys have these aimbots and they can never miss.

“So, they will kill you – and every time they kill you, they’re fully armoured and they have all the weapons – and they would know exactly where you’re going to be and they’ll kill you again and kill you again.

“And every now and then, they would die and respawn and then kill you again, because they just couldn’t miss.”

Meanwhile, ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ was just confirmed to be heading to iOS and Android devices on 21 March 2024.

A blog update read: "With that, the time has come, and we’re excited to announce that this world-class, free-to-play ‘Call of Duty’ title will be available worldwide on March 21st, 2024, on both iOS and Android.

“Two large-scale maps are available at launch; deploy to the fan-favorite Verdansk and Rebirth Island or hit up a variety of Multiplayer maps – like Shipment and Shoot House – and modes, and play how you want with deep control and accessibility options, plus shared progression where you can level up weapons, XP and more with ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’I and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’, uniting players from across the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise together in a new way for the first time."