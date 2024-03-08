TikTok has urged users in America to "let Congress know" that they don't support a nationwide ban on the video-sharing app.

The app has been warned to server ties with its Chinese owner ByteDance or potentially face being banned.

Next week, the US House of Representatives a vote will take place that could see TikTok given just six months to divest or be banned.

An advert on the app for US users read: “Speak up now — before your government strips 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression.

“Let Congress know what TikTok means to you and tell them to vote NO.”

Former President and current candidate Donald Trump previously tried to ban TikTok in 2020.

Fears were raised about the owners of the app potentially sharing information with the Chinese government.

TikTok’s parent company has repeatedly denied claims the Chinese government has access to user data of the app - which is very popular among teenagers and those in their 20s - and has called it “unfounded speculation”.

Already more than half of US states and the federal government have disallowed TikTok from state-issued devices either completely or partially. Similar policies have been introduced in the Netherlands, the UK and the European Commission.