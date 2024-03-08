Raven-Symoné has to develop a "thick skin" to deal with trolling.

The 36-year-old actress appreciates that whilst those who choose to send her abuse online can argue that she chose to put herself in the spotlight in the first place, she has had to learn to remember that the people who send her upsetting things are probably just "bored" with themselves.

Speaking on her 'Tea Time' YouTube show alongside wife Miranda Maday, she said: "[They think] 'I can't be seen, I can give my opinion, it doesn't matter, you're putting it out there for me to judge', and technically we are.

"Anything we put on camera, you have the ability to judge us.

"But it's up to us people who are choosing to put ourselves out there to have thick enough skin to know that half the people who comment stupid s*** are just bored as f***."

However, the former Disney Channel star - who shot to fame in the early 2000s when she took on the title role in sitcom 'That's So Raven' - admitted that she did dabble in early forms on social media when the Internet was first around and tried to be "mean" about other celebrities but couldn't bring herself to do it in the end.

She added: "That being said, I remember when the Internet first started - yes I'm that old - and I remember going on AOL in the chatrooms and wondered how mean I could be. Everybody was so mean but it was hard for me to do because I had a conscience.

"But a lot of people, out there in Trollville, there is no conscience, they think that karma is not gonna catch up on them."