Joy Behar thinks women should always date younger men.

The 81-year-old star - who has appeared on 'The View' almost every year since its inception in 1997 - tied the knot with Steve Janowitz, 74, in 2011 after nearly 30 years together and thinks that in order to be more sexually compatible, women should be older than their partner.

Speaking on 'The View', she said: "There is this notion in the public that women should stay within their own age bracket. But when you think about it, women basically live six years longer than men.

"So if you go with a guy who’s younger than you, you probably die at the same time. So that’s good.

"Plus, men reach their sexual peak much younger than women do. So you need an older woman. You want a younger guy. I always have a younger guy."

The TV host - who was initially married to late TV director Joseph Behar from 1965 until 1981 and has 53-year-old daughter Eve with her - explained that in her own marriage, her husband does "all the heavy lifting" amongst other things and expects him to take care of her when she gets "old, dressed and decrepit" rather than the other way around.

She said: "My husband is seven years younger than me. He drives at night, he does the heavy lifting. He’s sharp as a tack.

"If I get old, depressed and decrepit, which I am already almost, he’ll wheel me around instead of I’m wheeling him around. It’s scientifically smart to do it.. I like them younger, I don't want them old!"

Despite feeling as if she is "almost old", Joy recently admitted that she has "no plans" to retire and will remain on 'The View' for the foreseeable.

She told PEOPLE: "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while. I have no plans to retire."