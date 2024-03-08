Drew Carey has found the closure he needs to “finally move on” from the 2020 murder of his ex-fiancée.

The 65-year-old comic was left devastated when his former partner Amie Harwick, 38, was strangled before falling to her death from a third floor balcony – with her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 45, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December for the February 2020 killing.

Drew has now told People about how the conviction has let him heal from his grief: “I can barely remember the guy’s name – that’s how much I’ve put him out of my life – but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we’ve all let out a breath and are able to finally move on.

“The whole process is over now, and there’s nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. … Just speaking just for myself, it’s been quite a load off.”

Drew added about Amie: “She’s with me always. A lot of times I’ll feel like I’ll be thinking things through, and it’s almost like I can hear her voice saying, ‘Well, really, it’s because of this and that.’ It’s really nice, honestly.”

He also said on his SiriusXM radio show about his tragic ex: “She was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. And I was so in love with her.

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

Pursehouse was jailed and found guilty of first-degree murder of sex therapist Amie after a jury deliberated for two days.

Prosecutors accused him of breaking into Drew’s ex-fiancée’s Los Angeles home on 15 February, 2020, and waiting for her to return before he attacked her.

Pursehouse then strangled the prominent marriage and sex counsellor and threw her off the balcony of her third floor.

An autopsy from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died from “blunt force injuries of the head and torso” and there was evidence of “manual strangulation”.