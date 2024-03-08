Selena Gomez has told her boyfriend Benny Blanco he is so talented and loving it “kills” her.

She heaped praise on the music producer, who she has been dating since last summer, to mark his 36thbirthday on Friday. (08.03.24)

The singer said on Instagram alongside a carousel of images of them together, including one of her resting her head on his chest: “Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me.

“I love you @itsbennyblanco.”

Benny commented on her post with a series of emojis including hearts.

Selena’s post comes after she declared she’s finally happy with “everything” in her life.

She confirmed in December 2023 she had been dating Benny for six months, and told Rolling Stone about her newfound happiness: “Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life.”

Selena, who is working on her fourth studio album, added the upcoming music

is coming from a “place of confidence” that will show the “joy and curiosity” in her life right now.

When she announced she had been dating Benny, the singer hailed him as the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her and declared he treats her “better than any human being on this planet”.

Selena has since been sharing snaps of her and Benny hugging and packing on public displays of affection on social media.

Before she revealed they were dating, she told Vogue México y Latinoamérica she was looking for a relationship that would allow her to practice self-respect as well as foster open communication between both partners.

The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress added: “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”