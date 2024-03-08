Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson "got engaged years ago".

The 47-year-old musician and Dakota, 34, have always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight, and although they've actually been engaged for years, the loved-up duo "are in no rush to get married", according to PEOPLE.

Dakota was actually spotted wearing a large emerald ring on her left hand in December 2020.

At the time, the celebrity duo refused to comment on their relationship status, but a source has now confirmed that the ring was in fact an engagement ring.

Dakota - who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - was also seen wearing the ring at her 34th birthday party in Los Angeles.

However, Don previously remained tight-lipped when he was asked about his daughter's relationship status on 'Good Day New York'.

The 74-year-old actor said: "I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds.

"But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy. And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Chris and Dakota began dating in 2017, and they moved into their shared home in Malibu in 2021.

The Hollywood star previously gave the public a small glimpse into their love life, revealing that they relish spending time together at home.

Dakota told ELLE in December 2021: "We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."