Halle Bailey thinks her son is "going to be a music baby".

The 23-year-old star has tipped her baby boy Halo to follow in her footsteps one day.

Halle - who announced the birth of her baby boy in January - told 'Extra': "He’s so smart. He’s so amazing. I think he’s going to be a music baby."

The 'Angel' hitmaker revealed that her son already "loves the piano".

Halle also described her son as "the most beautiful thing in the world".

She said: "He loves the piano. I feel like I can already hear what his voice would sound like if he started to sing.

"He’s just the most beautiful thing in the world."

Halle actually remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy for months.

And the singer recently insisted that she had "no obligation" to share her pregnancy with the world.

Speaking at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday (07.03.24), Halle said: "We are black women in entertainment, and although we signed up for the challenges of the spotlight, in this current climate, that spotlight burns brighter, hotter, and uninterrupted, whereas the scrutiny of its magnification leaves no concealment. I've learned from that spotlight over the past eight years.

"I've also ... if I'm being honest ... been burned by it, too, as we all have.

"There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift."

Halle also insisted that she wants to try to protect her son from speculation and scrutiny.

The 'Little Mermaid' star explained: "He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that."