Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are determined to be the "best co-parents they can be".

The Oscar-winning actress and Benjamin, 46, recently finalised their divorce, and the former couple are now focused on co-parenting their children - son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, seven.

A source told PEOPLE: "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children.

"She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Natalie, 42, filed for divorce from Benjamin in July, and although she initially struggled to come to terms with their split, Natalie's friends have rallied around the actress over recent months.

The insider explained: "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it."

The Hollywood star - who married Benjamin in 2012 - is now "finding joy in her family, friends and work".

The source said: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

The former couple’s divorce was finalised last month in France, where they lived with their children.

Following that, an insider told PEOPLE that Natalie is "incredibly private" and that her biggest focus is "protecting the kids".

Natalie's relationship status has been a source of speculation for years, and the actress previously admitted that she struggled to deal with the extra attention.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine - which was published in February - Natalie said: "It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."