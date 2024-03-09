Courtney Stodden is devastated after suffering a miscarriage.

The 29-year-old reality TV star - who identifies as non-binary - took to Instagram to reveal they are experiencing a "roller coaster of emotions" after the loss.

They wrote: "***trigger warning*** This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence. I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks) ; it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it. I’m sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss.

"I’ve tried to keep this to myself, just a few close relatives and friends know — but I thought it was important to just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers. If this has happened to you or ever does, it’s not your fault. God bless every one and count your blessings. We are all love."

Back in 2016, Stodden revealed they had suffered a miscarriage with their first child with then-husband Doug Hutchinson, 63.

Stodden's manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time: "It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

"Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends.

"Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need."

Courtney came to public attention in 2022 at the age of 16 when they tied the knot with 'Green Mile' Doug, who was 51 at the time.

They separated and reconciled multiple times before splitting for good in 2016 and their marriage was officially dissolved in 2020.