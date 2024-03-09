Paul Michael Glaser was shocked by David Soul's death.

David, 80, passed away in January after suffering years of ill-health but his 'Starsky Hutch' co-star Paul admitted he didn't know how close his friend was to death when they spoke just a week before he died.

He told The Daily Mail newspaper: "We spoke about a week and a half before he died and even though I knew he hadn’t been doing well for a while, because he and I would talk about it a lot, I just didn’t know how fast it was happening."

Glaser previously paid tribute to his "brother and friend" after his death.

He told PEOPLE: "David was a brother, a friend, a caring man. We shall never see his like again.”

"I find it difficult to comprehend David's passing. Seems only yesterday that we were sharing loving insults on the phone.

“It just takes time, I tell myself; saying goodbye to such a dear friend and important part of my life I suspect that I will let myself feel his loss, our loss, only gradually."

Glaser also sent his condolences to Soul's beloved wife Helen Snell.

He said: "I want to extend my condolences to dear Helen, whom he loved and cherished and who stood beside him through these difficult years. He could never tell me enough what she meant to him.

"To all his sons and his daughter China, my deepest sympathies.”

"And to all of you, our supportive and caring public who saw a very special relationship and never stopped telling us. Thank you. We have all lost a dear friend who shall live on in our memories."

Helen announced 80-year-old David's death in a statement, saying: "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

The actor was best known for playing Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the TV series 'Starsky and Hutch'.

His other acting roles included 'Here Come The Brides', 'Magnum Force' and 'The Yellow Rose'.