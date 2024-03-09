Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been fully "embraced" by each other’s families.

The pair - who have been dating since last summer - have made sure that they have each gotten to spend time with their partner's families and the Swifts and the Kelce's are fully supportive of the relationship.

A source told Us Weekly: "Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom, [Donna]. Taylor has really been integrated into the family."

Taylor has also "enjoyed" getting to know Travis' brother Jason and his wife Kylie.

The insider said: "They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her.

"Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious. They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step.”

While Taylor, 34, supported Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, 34, during football season, he has travelled to South America, Australia and Singapore to cheer her on during her 'Eras' world tour.

The source explained: "Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time. He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour.

"Things are going really well and they have a great system going on. They both understand how busy they are and are very accommodating to schedules. They FaceTime and text a lot when they aren’t together.”