Andrew Scott’s mum Nora died following a “sudden illness” days before Mother’s Day.

The ‘All of us Strangers’ actor, 47, and his family announced her death on Saturday (09.03.24), revealing she passed away on Thursday surrounded by her family in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

An obituary said: “It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Nora Scott (née Boyle), beloved wife of Jim, mother of Sarah, Andrew and Hannah.

“Scott, Sandymount, Dublin, formerly Omagh Co Tyrone, March 7th 2024 peacefully surrounded by her loving family and best friend Anne, in St Vincent's Hospital following a sudden illness.

“Nora will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Jim, her loving children Sarah, Andrew and Hannah.”

In 2018, Nora said actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, 86, sent her “more than three dozen red roses” after he found out she was ill when he was speaking to Andrew on the set of ‘King Lear’.

Sir Anthony, featured in the BBC’s adaptation of the Shakespeare play as an English version of Stalin, with Andrew playing Edgar.

Nora told RTÉ at the time: “There was probably more than three dozen red roses and attached to them was a little card from Anthony saying, ‘Be well, sending hugs’, and all sorts of things.

“I was thrilled to get such a gift and for the kind thought that promoted it.

“Now I have recovered, I can enjoy these exquisite roses that grace our hall. It was such a beautiful gift.”

In January, Andrew spoke about how he didn’t “want to be there” when his parents Nora and Jim watched his gay romance ‘All of us Strangers’, which also stars Paul Mescal, 27, due to its racy scenes.