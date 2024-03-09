Halle Berry has marked her boyfriend’s 54th birthday by paying tribute to his bum.

The ‘Monster’s Ball’ actress, 57, celebrated her musician partner Van Hunt’s big day on Friday (08.03.24) by sharing a string of snaps on Instagram of them together – as they also head for the fourth anniversary of their relationship.

Halle captioned the set of images: “Don’t count your candles, baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow!

“Happy Birthday with ya fine (bum).”

Halle signed off her message with a firework emoji.

The first photo she shared showed the pair, who have been dating since 2020, holding hands on a sun-lit balcony.

Halle also included a selfie of the pair on holiday and another of them on a red carpet.

Van Hunt replied to the post: “HA! (Laughing face emoji.) I (red heart emoji) u.”

Halle and the Grammy-winner met during the Covid pandemic, with Halle confirming she had a new man in her life by posing in a ‘Van Hunt’ T-shirt in September 2020.

While at an event in December 2021, she called him the “love of her life.”

She added at the Fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television event: “You’ve watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.

“Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. And because I failed so many times, I now know what (love) really looks like.”

In August, Van Hunt wrote a tribute to Halle for her 57th birthday.

He said: “This is the woman i love. behind the mask, she makes me laugh til i hurt, i see her behind the mask, i always have.”