Chris Rock is “ready to make the rounds” at this year’s Oscars parties.

The comic, 59, swerved the event and its celebration bashes in 2023, which marked the one-year anniversary of the moment he was assaulted on stage at the Academy Awards by Will Smith, 55, for making a joke about the ‘Men in Black’ actor’s 52-year-old wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s buzz cut.

It remains to be seen whether Chris will attend this year’s 96th annual Oscars ceremony the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, but sources say he has been spotted in town looking “cheerful” ahead of the big day.

He was seen outside the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Thursday (07.03.24) afternoon, with one onlooker telling Page Six: “He was in such a great mood. He was very cheerful, like he was out and about and ready to make the rounds… (Will’s attack) felt like water under the bridge.”

Singer Melissa Etheridge, 62, grabbed a selfie with Chris on Thursday, with a source also telling Page Six: “He was shouting, ‘Hey Melissa Etheridge, it’s Chris Rock’, clearly in better spirits (than in 2022.)”

Melissa shared her selfie with Chris on X, which showed them grinning into the camera.

Former Vanity Fair columnist George Wayne also snapped the pair together and said on Instagram where he shared his photo: “Chris Rock wants to have fun this season… it’s obvious.

“Which means he’ll prolly stay all night at (Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary’s Oscar party) way late Sunday into Monday when the sun comes up on Santa Monica Boulevard.”

Chris fled to Guy’s home after being hit by Will, where he was reportedly comforted by A-List friends.

A source told Page Six at the time: “Chris was very calm, there was a lot of love for him at that party.

“Wanda Sykes was his wingman for the night. He was sitting at Guy’s dining table, and people lined up to console him and offer support.”

Chris is said to have been spending time in LA working on a new project, while Will – who was banned from all Oscars events in the wake of his assault on Chris – has since been filming ‘Bad Boys 4’.

Page Six added representatives for Chris and the Oscars did not comment on whether he will attend the show on Sunday.