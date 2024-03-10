Ariana Grande has urged fans to stop sending "hateful messages" to "people in [her] life" following the release of her new album.

The 30-year-old singer released 'Eternal Sunshine' - which features songs about her divorce from Dalton Gomez - on Friday (08.03.24) and the following day, she appealed to her supporters to "listen more closely" and understand the record is filled with "deep, sincere love" because she is unhappy with the way some people have responded.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music).

"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite.

"Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."

The 'No More Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker hasn't spoken publicly about the end of her marriage or her new romance with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater - who she began dating before her divorce was finalised - but lyrics on 'Bye' on the record include her telling how she feels "hostage" to "tears".

And in 'The Boy Is Mine', she sings: "Please know this ain't what I planned for/Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on [it]."

'True Story' includes the line: "I'll play the villain if you need me to."

Ariana recently declared making the album had been "really healing" for her.

She added in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe: “More than ever before in my life, I've been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savor it this time in a way that I don't think I was able to before."