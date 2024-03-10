Norah Jones "wasn’t really prepared" to deal with fame.

The 44-year-old singer enjoyed huge success with 'Come Away with Me', her debut album, in 2002 - but Norah struggled to deal with the fame and scrutiny that came her way.

She told The Independent: "It was a crazy few years; it was a strange, strange time. I wasn’t really prepared."

Norah has failed to replicate the same success in the last 22 years. But the Grammy-winning star doesn't actually have any regrets about that.

She shared: "I feel like I never reached that level of success again. But I was fine with that. That was too stressful!"

What's more, Norah admits that she doesn't know how to recreate that success.

The 'Feelin' the Same Way' hitmaker said: "I let go of trying to reach the same success.

"Although I worked hard and I was proud of the music, the stars aligned in a way that just made ['Come Away with Me'] go insane. I didn’t know how to recreate that, so I wasn’t going to try."

Norah acknowledges that it takes a lot of hard work and determination in order to reach a certain level of fame.

However, the New York-born star isn't interested in chasing fame and attention, insisting that she's actually happy to live a "pretty simple life".

Norah - who released 'Visions', her ninth studio album, earlier this month - said: "It takes a lot of work to be very famous and stay very famous.

"I don’t think that would be enjoyable for me. I live a pretty simple life. And I appreciate that - I wouldn’t want it to be more exposed. That would be weird."