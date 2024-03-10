Lukas Gage has experienced "a year of learning" since he split from Chris Appleton.

The 28-year-old actor got divorced from the celebrity hairstylist last year, following a whirlwind romance, and Lukas has been on a journey of self-discovery ever since.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his journey, Lukas shared: "It's been great. It's been a year of learning, growing, changing - yeah, just constant change. Life's always changing."

Despite his break-up, Lukas now feels happy and optimistic about the future.

The actor - who has starred in a variety of hit TV shows, including 'The White Lotus' and 'Euphoria' - said: "Everything's great. Yeah, it's been really good."

In January, Lukas revealed that he was looking for "real people" to date after splitting from Chris.

The actor made the confession after he was spotted on Hinge, the well-known dating app.

Asked why he had joined Hinge as opposed to the more celebrity-orientated dating app Raya, he told TMZ: "You know ... the real ones. We don't need any more influencers, we're good. We've done that already."

By contrast, in March 2023, Lukas admitted that he was "very much in love" with the celebrity hairstylist, who has previously worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

Speaking about their romance on the 'TODAY' show, Lukas shared: "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.

"He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

Lukas also revealed that they loved to go on "adventures" together.

When a throwback photo of them snowboarding popped up on screen, Lukas added: "Awww, look at us snowboarding. We have fun together. We go on adventures, and it's the best."