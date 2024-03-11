Slash made a surprise appearance at the Oscars to perform 'I'm Just Ken' with Ryan Gosling.

The 43-year-old actor began his performance on Sunday (10.03.24) from his seat in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where his 'Barbie' co-star Margot Robbie, seated in front of him, couldn't control her laughter.

Ryan - dressed in a bright pink suit and sunglasses - then walked up to the stage, joined by writer Mark Ronson on guitar and was backed by dozens of male dancers during the song, including some of his co-stars such as Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Simu Liu, before the Guns N' Roses guitarist appeared to play on the second half of the track.

Towards the end, Ryan wandered over to the star-studded crowd and sang along with his co-stars before holding the mic out to the likes of Emma Stone to sing along.

Earlier in the evening, Billie Eilish got a standing ovation for her emotional performance of another song from the 'Barbie' soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?', with the likes of Margot, Ariana Grande, and 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig reduced to tears.

Becky G gave a high-energy performance of 'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot', while John Batiste performed 'It Never Went Away' at a piano while love scenes from films over the years, including 'Brokeback Mountain', 'Shakespeare in Love', and his own 'American Symphony', from which the song was taken.

The final Best Original Song nominee performance came from The Osage Tribal Singers, who sang 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

The short performance began with nine tribal musicians banging a huge drum while 19 other singers and dancers surrounded the instrument in a circle as the stage was lit by a red backdrop featuring a giant sun.