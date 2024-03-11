Billie Eilish felt "incredibly lucky and honoured" to win the Best Original Song Oscar on Sunday (10.13.24).

The 22-year-old singer scooped her second Academy Award thanks to her track 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie' but she "was not expecting" to hear her track called out ahead of the other nominees, ‘The Fire Inside’ from ‘Flamin’ Hot’, ‘I'm Just Ken’ also from ‘Barbie’, ‘It Never Went Away’ from ‘American Symphony’, and ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

Appearing on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater alongside her collaborator, brother Finneas O'Connell, she said: "I had a nightmare about this last night. Thank you so much to the Academy, I didn't think this would happen, I was not expecting this, I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured.

"Thank you to Greta, I love you, I'm grateful for this song and this movie and the way it made me feel and this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is.

"I want to thank my team and my parents, I love you guys so much."

Finneas then took the mic to offer a string of thank yous, including to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt "for making the song with us" and "of course" Margot Robbie.

He added: "Thank you to our parents forever and ever and ever. thank you my best friends for listening to my music."

His final remark prompted Billie to take the microphone back to shout out her childhood friend.

She said: "I want to thank my best friend Zoe for playing Barbies with me growing up and being by my side forever. I want to thank my dance teachers and my choir teachers, thanks for believing in me. Miss T who didn't like me, but you were good at your job. Thank you to the Academy. I love you!"