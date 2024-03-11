Eva Mendes quipped that her husband Ryan Gosling needed to "get home" to put the kids to bed after his performance at the Oscars.

The 43-year-old actor put on a dazzling performance in a bedazzled neon pink suit to perform 'I'm Just Ken' from blockbuster 'Barbie', with the help of Mark Ronson and Guns N' Roses legend Slash, and a few of the other Kens from the flick, at Sunday night's (10.03.24) Academy Awards.

And after the performance, the mother of his two children, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven, actress Eva, 50, told the Hollywood star to rush back to complete his dad duties.

She quipped on Instagram alongside a picture of her husband in his blinding suit: "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Ryan began his performance from his seat in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where his 'Barbie' co-star Margot Robbie (Barbie) was seated in front of him and couldn't control her laughter.

He then walked up to the stage, joined by writer Mark on guitar and was flanked by dozens of male dancers during the song, including some of his co-stars such as Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Simu Liu, before axe-slayer Slash appeared to play on the second half of the track.

Towards the end, Ryan wandered over to the star-studded crowd and sang along with his co-stars before holding the mic out to the likes of Emma Stone to sing along.

Earlier in the evening, Billie Eilish got a standing ovation for her emotional performance of another song from the 'Barbie' soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?', which beat 'I'm Just Ken' to be named Best Original Song.