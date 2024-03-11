Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes rely on "communication" to make their relationship work.

The 43-year-old actor has been in a relationship with 'Lost River' star Eva, 50, since 2011 and now her brother Carlo Mendez has claimed that the "key" to their success as a couple is always having "an understanding" of what the other one is experiencing at any given time.

He told Us Weekly: "They just have a great understanding. It’s communication. I think the key in any relationship is communication and having an understanding of what each person is going through and just talking it out. It’s pretty easy when you do that. It’s communication and understanding as well. They’re soulmates."

The 'Barbie' star - who has Esmeralda Amada, nine, and seven-year-old Amada Lee with Eva - met his significant other on the set of 'The Place Beyond the Pines' and recently described Eva as the "girl of [his] dreams" and noted that cinema as a whole has given him the life of his "dreams" because he now has two children.

Whilst accepting the the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he said: "I got to meet the girl of my dreams. I have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream.

"So the way I see it, there's no way I've contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me. But the idea that I might've given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express.